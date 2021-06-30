 Skip to main content

Neonode, Dewhurst Partner To Tap Contactless Elevator Control Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Neonode, Dewhurst Partner To Tap Contactless Elevator Control Market
  • Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) and Dewhurst U.K. Ltd inked an agreement for Dewhurst to design, market, and sell contactless elevator control products and solutions featuring Neonode contactless technology.
  • After successfully evaluating Neonode touch sensor modules, Dewhurst started a new product development project that led to its first contactless elevator product launch in early 2021.
  • The HALO brings user-friendly touchless technology inside the lift car and its sleek design and standalone nature.
  • The HALO product has a presence in multiple U.K. locations.
  • Price action: NEON shares closed higher by 0.98% at $6.17 on Wednesday.

