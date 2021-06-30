29 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares rose 83% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Bridgeline Digital shares jumped over 36% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 61.6% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares jumped over 59% on Tuesday possibly on increased retail investor interest in the stock. Exela Technologies also announced the rollout of EON, its Robotic Process Automation platform for a large health insurance company.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 42.7% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies recently said it started delivery of cellular CTA-2045 products to SkyCentrics for use by utility companies for smart city deployment.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares rose 38.3% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company agreed To divest used motor oil collection and recycling assets for $140 million to Clean Harbors.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 32.9% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) rose 25.2% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology shares gained over 17% on Tuesday after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 16.6% to $38.75 in pre-market trading. HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca's Orpathys recently received conditional approval in China.
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) rose 15% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) rose 13.6% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 11.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. Inpixon was added to Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) rose 10.5% to $9.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 10.2% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained NASDAQ compliance.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares rose 8.8% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares rose 8.6% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 50% on Tuesday.
- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) rose 6.1% to $21.36 in pre-market trading. Portage Biotech recently priced its common stock offering of 1 million shares at $23 per share.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 5% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 38.1% to $9.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will discontinue further development of AdCOVID and focus resources on obesity and liver programs.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 24.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it will be presenting at the 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 22.4% to $13.42 in pre-market trading after jumping over 130% on Tuesday. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares fell 20.4% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 17.3% to $6.65 in pre-market trading after jumping over 206% on Tuesday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 14.7% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 13% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the second quarter.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 9.4% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after gaining around 19% on Tuesday.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) fell 8.4% to $27.21 in pre-market trading. Cerevel Therapeutics shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from Phase 1b trial of CVL-231, saying both doses of CVL-231 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS Total score..
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 8% to $6.45 in pre-market trading. Auddia shares gained 19% on Tuesday after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) fell 7.7% to $60.01 in pre-market trading.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares fell 6.2% to $48.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock at $46.50 per share.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares fell 3.3% to $371.00 in pre-market trading after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $365.00 per share.
