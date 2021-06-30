58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares jumped 206.9% to close at $8.04 on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume possibly amid increased attention from retail investors. Bsquare is a software development firm that is both Microsoft-embedded and an IoT partner.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) shares surged 136.2% to close at $29.69 on Tuesday after the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia. CVL-231 was generally well-tolerated, and discontinuation rates were similar between CVL-231 and placebo in the six weeks of dosing, at 22% each.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) climbed 130.7% to settle at $17.30 after jumping around 97% on Monday. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) climbed 59.2% to close at $2.34 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) jumped 36.7% to settle at $3.39.
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) jumped 30.7% to settle at $5.07.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) shares climbed 25% to close at $3.70 after declining 4% on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into Letter of Intent for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) climbed 21.6% to settle at $27.60. The company recently priced its IPO at $17a share.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) surged 21.1% to close at $6.49.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) gained 21% to close at $3.11.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) surged 20.6% to close at $3.45.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) jumped 20.6% to settle at $54.25.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 19.8% to close at $3.09.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) surged 19.4% to settle at $2.77.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) surged 19.2% to settle at $4.10.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares gained 19% to close at $7.01 after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 17% to close at $4.82.
- Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) rose 16.8% to close at $10.68.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) surged 16.6% to settle at $37.68. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on XOMA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.
- Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) gained 15.9% to settle at $13.33.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) surged 15.2% to close at $11.06.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) rose 14.8% to settle at $3.89.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) surged 14.7% to close at $7.90. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) rose 13.6% to close at $151.61. Intellia Therapeutics commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million shares of its common stock.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) gained 13.5% to settle at $2.85.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) rose 13.4% to close at $27.63. The company recently priced its IPO at $20 a share.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 12.5% to close at $25.66. Sanofi and Translate Bio recently said they have initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) surged 11.1% to settle at $3.20.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 8.2% to close at $3.30. Smart Sand entered into a $35M settlement with US Well Services, LLC. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Smart Sand from Underperform to In-Line and announced a $4 price target.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) climbed 8.2% to close at $6.89.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 7.1% to close at $17.67 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) shares surged 7.1% to settle at $34.22 after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised its quarterly dividend.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) gained 5.3% to close at $5.78. Digital Brands, on Monday, reported first-quarter FY21 revenue of $408 thousand, down 84% year-on-year.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares rose 3.4% to close at $90.64 after the company announced it raised its quarterly dividend from $0.35 to $0.70 per share and announced a $12 billion buyback.
Losers
- Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR) shares dipped 44.3% to close at $4.11 on Tuesday after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) fell 33.9% to close at $4.74 after the company announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease. DM199, the company noted, is demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function in Cohorts 1 and 2, as measured by a simultaneously stabilizing estimated glomerular filtration rate and decreasing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) declined 27.8% to close at $4.07. Vericel’s development partner, MediWound, received a complete response letter from FDA regarding the NexoBrid application seeking approval for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness or full-thickness burns.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) fell 27.8% to close at $5.52 after the company enters into a warrant exercise transaction for $46.2 million in gross proceeds.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) shares declined 21.3% to close at $24.33 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares at $25.00 per share.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) declined 18.1% to close at $23.63. Anavex Life Sciences recently announced ANAVEX2-73 improved both primary cognitive and secondary MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) fell 17.1% to close at $10.36.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) declined 16.9% to close at $6.64 after dropping 20% on Monday.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) fell 16.6% to settle at $7.09.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) declined 16% to close at $9.10 after the company said it is reprioritizing its pipeline programs to focus on its product candidates, including its multi-antigenic next generation ImmunoPhage candidate, now referred to as SNS-401-NG, and its monoclonal antibody SNS-VISTA candidate. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from Outperform to Perform.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) dropped 15.1% to settle at $22.27. Nam Tai Property’s shareholder, IsZo Capital, late Sunday issued an update on Nam Tai's appeal of voided private placement.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares declined 14.8% to close at $57.77 after MediWound announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NexoBrid Biologics License Application.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 14.5% to close at $15.90.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 14.3% to close at $47.02 as the stock pulled back after spiking last week following FAA approval for its passenger flight license.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dropped 13.7% to close at $18.43. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics recently executed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Novellus Therapeutics, a company developing engineered mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies using mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing technologies licensed from Factor Bioscience.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) dipped 12.7% to settle at $22.88.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) shares declined 12.4% to close at $24.51. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares dropped 12.2% to settle at $11.19.
- Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) fell 11.7% to close at $7.03. Meta Materials recently announced closing of the business combination with Torchlight Energy Resources.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 11% to close at $21.15 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) declined 10.1% to close at $14.80 after gaining over 9% on Monday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) dropped 6.9% to close at $44.63. Herman Miller reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 5.9% to close at $12.46. The company last week announced a partnership with Huawei.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 4.4% to close at $0.9657. Zosano Pharma’s filing showed registration for $30 million common stock offering.
