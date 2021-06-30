Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for June will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 550,000 rise in private payrolls for June following a 978,000 increase in the previous month.
- The Chicago PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is likely to decline to 71.0 in June from 75.2 in May.
- Data on pending home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After April's 4.4% monthly drop, analysts see the index declining another 0.8% in May.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
