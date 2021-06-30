 Skip to main content

Intapp Prices IPO At $26 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • Cloud-based software solutions provider Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) priced 10.5 million shares at $26 per share in its initial public offering.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $273 million.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.6 million.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the symbol "INTA."
  • J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are the lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

