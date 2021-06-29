 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Stock Extends Rally: What's Going On?

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 11:08pm   Comments
Share:
Nio Stock Extends Rally: What's Going On?

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed almost 2% higher in the regular session on Tuesday, extending its rally from the previous session.

What Happened: Nio’s shares rose above the $50 mark on Tuesday for the first time since early March.

The EV maker opened five new battery swap stations in Shanghai on Tuesday, CnEVpost reported, taking the total number of its battery swap stations in the country to 289. The company has significantly accelerated the pace of building swap stations in the past two weeks.

In addition, Citi increased its price target on the Nio stock to $72 from $58.30 and maintained a buy rating on the stock, citing expectations for strong growth in the company’s shipments in the second quarter as well as sequential growth in the next two quarters.

See Also: Nio Said To Plan A $31,300 EV To Increase Its China Market Share Under Separate Brand

Why It Matters: Seen as a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival, Nio is relying on service offerings to make an impact on customers in China. The company has pioneered the concept of battery-as-a-service that would allow users to rent a battery instead of purchasing one.

Nio aims to have 500 battery swap stations in operation in China by the end of this year. The ET7, Nio’s fourth mass-produced model, is scheduled for commercial launch in the first quarter of 2022

Price Action: Nio shares closed 1.9% higher in Tuesday's regular trading session at $50.34 and further rose 0.8% in the after-hours session to $50.76.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Why This Tesla Stock Analyst Lowered Their Price Target By 10%
Understanding NIO's Unusual Options Activity
Smaller EV Players Not To Be Underestimated
Tesla Expands Battery Supply Agreement With CATL To 2025
What's Driving The Nio Rally?
Nio Will Dominate China's EV Market: Navellier
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com