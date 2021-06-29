 Skip to main content

Kaspien Joins Russell Microcap Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPNhas been added to the Russell Microcap Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition became effective after the U.S. market opened on June 28.
  • “We appreciate being a part of this select group and expect our inclusion to bring added visibility within the broader investment community as we continue to build our reputation as a leading provider within the online marketplace ecosystem,” said CEO Kunal Chopra.
  • Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
  • Price action: KSPN shares closed higher by 0.81% at $23.75 on Tuesday.

