Travelcenters Of America Joins Russell 2000 Index
- Travelcenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ: TA) has been added to the Russell 2000 Index as part of Russell Investments' annual reconstitution.
- The addition became effective from June 28, 2021.
- "This is an important milestone for TA, and we look forward to the broadened visibility in the investment community and improved liquidity that we expect from our inclusion in Russell's world-class market index," said John Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price action: TA shares are closed lower by 1.62% at $29.16 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap