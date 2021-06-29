 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dingdong Priced Downsized IPO At $23.50/ADS; Shares Jump 10% AH

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
Dingdong Priced Downsized IPO At $23.50/ADS; Shares Jump 10% AH
  • Chinese e-commerce company Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDLhas priced its initial public offering of 4 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $23.5 per ADS. The total offering size is $95.7 million.
  • The company downsized its IPO price after the Tencent Holdings Ltd - (OTC: TCEHY) backed rival grocery app Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MF) IPO debacle last week.
  • After opening 18% below the offer price of $10 per ADS on Friday, shares of Missfresh have dropped almost 33% below their IPO price in late afternoon trading on Monday,
  • The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2021, under the symbol "DDL." 
  • The IPO offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021.
  • The company has granted the underwriters an option, within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 610K additional ADSs at $23.5 per ADS.
  • Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, BofA Securities Inc, and Credit Suisse Securities (U.S.A.) LLC are acting as joint bookrunners and underwriter representatives for the proposed offering.
  • Price Action: DDL shares are up 9.70% at $26 in the after-hours session on the last check Tuesday

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DDL)

IPO Preview: 12 Deals To Watch This Week
The US IPO Market Braces For 17 Debuts
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com