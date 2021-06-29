A Reopening Economy Breathes New Life into Troika Media Group

Image by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world at the beginning of 2020, one of the biggest hits to regular life was the ability to gather in large groups. And since Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKA) activates brands partially through immersive experiences, it makes sense that it suffered some of the effects of a quarantined society.

But with the worldwide vaccination plan well underway and COVID receding in the U.S., venues are beginning to open again to welcome the public. That gives Troika the perfect opportunity to resume once again its effective strategy of reaching consumers and creating fans through the power of engaging experiences.

Connecting People and Events

Building a brand and creating fandoms takes a unique approach using communications through technology, including social media and influencers, combined with an immersion into the brand culture that sparks interest and excitement. The key element missing during 2020 and into 2021 was the audience component at live events, which is essential to building a loyal fanbase.

That’s why Troika Media Group is hitting the ground running. With increasing ad spending as events open, the company is ready to serve clients by applying its proven brand-building capabilities, and storytelling expertise.

That, in turn, should lead to satisfied clients and improving company performance.

Clients You Know

Some of the same creative and innovative approaches deployed by Troika as people start to gather for functions are the same techniques it has used to help grow brands like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Disney (NYSE: DIS), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the NFL and Wayfair (NYSE: W), to name a few. Not only that, but the company also specializes in rebrands like the one it completed for the UFC, bringing the underdog center stage to the mainstream.

Using data science, Troika takes fans on a brand journey, linking the two through experience, emotion and connection. With the reopening of the economy, fans can get back to the live-event experience missed during the pandemic. After all, people are ready to come out from behind closed doors and participate in events celebrating the brands they’ve come to love and meeting the brands they’ll grow to adore.

Building Brands and Creating Fans

Brands are one of the most valuable assets for a company or organization, and the best way to build a loyal fanbase is to create an emotional attachment between the line itself and the customer. Using communications strategies and data analysis, Troika unlocked the secret to optimizing fan engagements to keep loyal customers coming back for more.

Although the pandemic brought some challenges to the way it could engage a fanbase for customer brands, those obstacles are quickly eroding, leaving a pathway for Troika to help its clients reengage with their fan base. With the restrictions being lifted nationwide, the company is excited to give the public and its clients the connection they both need and crave for a mutually beneficial relationship moving forward.