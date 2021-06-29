 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz Partners With Walmart, eko

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Share:
Kraft Heinz Partners With Walmart, eko
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHChas announced a partnership with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Eko, an interactive technology company, to launch 11 new Kraft Heinz episodes focused on healthy, convenient meal solutions for any season.
  • The episodes will be featured across Walmart Cookshop, a shoppable video hub for cooking enthusiasts.
  • The campaign will include various products and brands from Oscar Mayer to Kool-Aid to Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft cheese and Heinz condiments. 
  • "Partnering with Walmart Cookshop and eko offers us a unique ability to offer customers delicious meal solutions from the brands they trust and love," said Elizabeth Bennett, Global Head of eCommerce, Kraft Heinz.
  • Price action: KHC shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $40.58 in the after-hours session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT + KHC)

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Twitter, Walmart And More
SoftBank-Backed ShipBob Raises $200M In Bain-Led Round, Gains Unicorn Status: Reuters
New York Takes Drugmakers, Drug Retailers To Legal Trial Over Opioid
Eli Lilly To Look For Ways To Cut Insulin Costs After Walmart Debut: CNBC
Understanding Walmart's Unusual Options Activity
ShipBob Reaches $1B Valuation With New Funding Round
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com