Rritual Superfoods To Launch In CVS Stores Across US

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
  • Rritual Superfoods Inc (OTC: RRSFFhas announced its functional superfoods brand will launch in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) stores across the U.S.
  • CVS will carry Rritual’s full individual product line including, Chaga IMMUNE, Lion’s Mane FOCUS, and Reishi RELAX.
  • Rritual will work with CVS to develop an in-store education program for CVS-trained professionals to serve CVS consumers best.
  • “In terms of the Rritual brand, placement with CVS further establishes confidence in our products and escalating demand for this category with consumers,” said David Kerbel, Chief Executive Officer, Rritual.
  • Price action: RRSFF shares closed lower by 1.75% at $0.59 on the last check Tuesday.

