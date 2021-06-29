 Skip to main content

Academy Sports: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) posted Q1 earnings of $239.07 million, an increase from Q4 of 69.52%. Sales dropped to $1.58 billion, a 1.06% decrease between quarters. In Q4, Academy Sports earned $141.03 million, whereas sales reached $1.60 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Academy Sports posted an ROCE of 0.18%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Academy Sports is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Academy Sports's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Academy Sports reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.89/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.83/share.

 

