Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, 12 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Areas of Significance:
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 66.55% to reach a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock hit $31.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 66.55%.
- CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $83.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.71 on Tuesday, moving down 4.1%.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.18 and moving up 0.05%.
- B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Tuesday, moving down 1.19%.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares hit a yearly low of $17.00. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.92. Shares traded down 0.62%.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.67.
- Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) stock hit $6.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.84% for the day.
- TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
