Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 12 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Significance:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock hit $31.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 66.55%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.