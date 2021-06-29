 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Better Choice Raises $40M Via Equity At 32% Discount

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Better Choice Raises $40M Via Equity At 32% Discount
  • Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTRhas priced 8 million shares of common stock at $5.0 per share in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 32.25% to Monday's split-adjusted closing price of $7.38. The company went for a 1-for-6 reverse stock split after uplisting on NYSE.
  • The gross proceeds to Better Choice from the offering are expected to be about $40.0 million.
  • The underwriters have 30 days to procure additional shares up to 1.2 million.
  • Better Choice plans to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes and may also choose to use it to acquire complementary technologies, products, or businesses.
  • D.A. Davidson & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Price action: BTTR shares are trading lower by 39.02% at $4.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTTR)

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 1%; Cerevel Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; FactSet Research Reports Mixed Q3 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com