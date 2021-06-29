Repay To Offer Automated AP Solutions To Premier
- Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) inked a group purchasing agreement via subsidiary CPS Payment Services for advanced accounts payable (AP) solutions with healthcare improvement company, Premier Inc.
- CPS will provide Premier members with advanced automation capabilities for AP disbursements, enabling healthcare providers and hospitals to streamline internal workflows and realize savings through revenue-generating rebates.
- Price action: RPAY shares traded lower by 0.25% at $24.31 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.