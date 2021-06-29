 Skip to main content

Repay To Offer Automated AP Solutions To Premier
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 11:33am   Comments
  • Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAYinked a group purchasing agreement via subsidiary CPS Payment Services for advanced accounts payable (AP) solutions with healthcare improvement company, Premier Inc.
  • CPS will provide Premier members with advanced automation capabilities for AP disbursements, enabling healthcare providers and hospitals to streamline internal workflows and realize savings through revenue-generating rebates.
  • Price action: RPAY shares traded lower by 0.25% at $24.31 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

