60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) surged 96.9% to close at $7.50. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB) gained 79.8% to settle at $86.30 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 billion, or $87.50 per share in cash.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares jumped 50.2% to close at $133.43 on Monday after the company announced positive clinical data for its CRISPR therapy.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) jumped 43.7% to close at $5.89.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT) gained 30.9% to settle at $3.39 on above-average volume.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) shares jumped 29% to close at $8.92. Ventas announced plans to acquire New Senior Investment Group in a transaction valued at $2.3 billion.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 27.3% to settle at $7.64.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 25.7% to close at $8.08. The company recently priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) jumped 25% to close at $45.00. The company recently priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) climbed 22.9% to close at $52.85 after the company announced it has submitted the application documents regarding a potential initial public offering and listing of the shares of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., the company's subsidiary.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 22.7% to close at $22.70. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) surged 19.8% to close at $2.60. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 19.7% to close at $3.71.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) jumped 19.4% to close at $87.05 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 billion, or $87.50 per share in cash.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) climbed 17.3% to close at $6.10.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) gained 16.9% to close at $24.01. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 16.8% to close at $10.52.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares surged 16.6% to settle at $28.86 after the company announced ANAVEX2-73 improved both primary cognitive and secondary MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 16.3% to close at $21.70 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised 2021 guidance.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares jumped 16% to close at $108.85.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) surged 16% to close at $65.30.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 15.8% to close at $12.70 as traders on social media circulated the stock as a high short-interest name.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 15.7% to close at $3.97.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) surged 15.6% to settle at $4.16.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) jumped 15.2% to close at $53.16. The company recently priced its IPO at $36 per share.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 14.8% to settle at $2.79.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 14.5% to close at $2.37 after gaining around 2% on Friday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) climbed 14.2% to close at $10.29 after the company swung to a profit for FY21.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) gained 14.2% to settle at $6.10.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) gained 13.5% to settle at $22.75.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 13.5% to close at $624.17 amid a weekend increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ: ELMS) surged 13.4% to settle at $11.56 after the electric vehicle maker made its public trading debut following its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forum Merger III Corp.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) gained 12.9% to close at $15.04 after the company announced it will acquire Global Franchise Group for $442.5 million.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 12.6% to close at $15.16.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 12.5% to close at $20.87. The company, and TeraWulf, on Friday announced a merger agreement. IKONICS shareholders to receive $5 per share and contingent value right.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained 11.6% to settle at $5.29 after the company announced Medicare patients will be able to use its Afrezza and continuous glucose monitoring devices starting in July.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 9.4% to close at $16.47.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 6.6% to close at $12.14 after the company dosed its first patient in an expanded phase 1/2a clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) gained 6.4% to close at $151.63 amid positive data from peer company Intellia.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) gained 6.3% to close at $47.18 after the company announced KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 6% to close at $11.83. Ault Global, last week, disclosed in a Form4 filing it bought 29,000 shares of the stock and sold 6,000 shares.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares dipped 45.4% to close at $13.69 on Monday. CEL-SCI announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares fell 23.1% to close at $18.02 after the company provided a data update on its Phase 3 trial in patients with previously untreated advanced liver cancer.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) dropped 20.9% to close at $6.24. Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 31% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 20.1% to close at $7.99. Kiromic Biopharma announced the company will be presenting at 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress showcasing its proprietary AI targets for off-the-shelf allogenic CAR-T for solid tumors.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) fell 19.6% to close at $7.96. Meta Materials closed transaction with Torchlight Energy Resources.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) dipped 17.9% to close at $3.25 after the company announced a $12.4 million registered direct offering.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) dipped 16.2% to close at $4.50.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 16.2% to settle at $2.59.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) fell 16% to close at $13.36.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) fell 13.6% to close at $17.08.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) dropped 12.3% to settle at $62.00.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 12.2% to close at $21.76.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 11.1% to close at $8.06 after the company priced its 857,844 share common stock offering at $8.16 per share.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) shares declined 10.4% to settle at $26.21.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) fell 9.7% to close at $17.81.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) shares fell 8.5% to close at $17.81. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) fell 8.1% to close at $6.89. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 a share.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares slipped 6.1% to close at $3.55. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 33% on Friday after the company agreed to sell its portfolio of legacy products and Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million, to Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC..
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) dropped 5.6% to close at $168.65 after multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas