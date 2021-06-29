 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NXP Semiconductors, Jio Platforms Partner To Drive 5G Adoption In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 6:15am   Comments
Share:
NXP Semiconductors, Jio Platforms Partner To Drive 5G Adoption In India
  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) and India's Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd have collaborated to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution incorporating NXP's Layerscape family of multicore processors.
  • The combined solution will power new RAN networks to help a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access and Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, including telemedicine, tele-education, augmented/virtual reality, drone-based agricultural monitoring, and more.
  • Jio's subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) is a technology company that delivers innovative 4G and 5G solutions.
  • Jio Platforms has developed radio products with NXP compliant with the 3GPP and the O-RAN standards.
  • Price action: NXPI shares closed higher by 0.98% at $206.18 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXPI)

Cathie Wood Piles Up Shares In Alibaba, Rival Pinduoduo, Trims Snapchat, Pinterest
Intel In Talks With Germany's Bavaria For Chip Factory: Reuters
US Senators Suggest 25% Tax Credit For Semiconductor Chip Production Boost: Reuters
Cathie Wood Further Sells $38M In DocuSign Despite Being Bullish, Adds $41M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase
Cathie Wood Sells Snapchat, DocuSign For Second Straight Day, Buys Spotify
NXP to Mass Produce Two Automotive Processors Under TSM's 16-NM Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G Briefs IndiaNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com