NXP Semiconductors, Jio Platforms Partner To Drive 5G Adoption In India
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) and India's Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd have collaborated to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution incorporating NXP's Layerscape family of multicore processors.
- The combined solution will power new RAN networks to help a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access and Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, including telemedicine, tele-education, augmented/virtual reality, drone-based agricultural monitoring, and more.
- Jio's subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) is a technology company that delivers innovative 4G and 5G solutions.
- Jio Platforms has developed radio products with NXP compliant with the 3GPP and the O-RAN standards.
- Price action: NXPI shares closed higher by 0.98% at $206.18 on Monday.
