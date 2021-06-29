Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise 14.5% year-over-year in April following a 13.3% rise in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for April is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 119 in June from previous reading of 117.2.
- The American Petroleum Institute’s report on crude oil stocks is scheduled for release at 4:30 p.m. ET.
