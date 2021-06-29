Apple Lands 25 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations For SVOD Service But It Still Doesn't Match Up To Netflix

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) service received a total of 25 nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, but it still lagged far behind streaming giant Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) 65 nominations.

What Happened: Apple said that Apple TV+ received 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Children's & Animation and Lifestyle categories, after having earned six prior nominations in the craft categories.

Apple TV+ earned the nominations for TV shows such as “Long Way Up,” “Ghostwriter” and “Stillwater.” Mystery television series “Ghostwriter” and animated children’s television series “Stillwater” were also previously nominated for a combined six craft awards.

Netflix, which outperformed other networks and platforms with nine Daytime Emmy wins in the first round of awards announced on Friday, again dominated the second round with 65 nominations.

The streaming service has four of the five nominees for Outstanding Young Adult Series, including its musical dramedy “Julie and the Phantoms.” The show had won three awards on Friday.

Netflix’s fantasy adventure series “The Letter for the King” has been nominated for seven more prizes, after having already won three times in craft categories.

The winners of the awards will be announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at virtual ceremonies to be held on July 17 and July 18, 2021.

Why It Matters: The nominations highlight the rising popularity of SVOD platforms. In April, SVODs stole the limelight at the Oscars awards ceremony as Netflix won seven awards and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) took home five awards.

Netflix also created history in April when it became the first SVOD platform to bag the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) ensemble award.

Online streaming services have seen a surge in demand following the closure of theaters and people being forced to stay at home amid the pandemic. Netflix and Walt Disney’s Disney+ now boast of having millions of subscribers globally.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 1.3% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $134.78, while Netflix shares closed 1.1% higher at $533.03.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple