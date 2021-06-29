 Skip to main content

Snapchat Says Aware Of Widespread Issues For Apple Users, 'Working On A Fix'

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 12:46am   Comments
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) said on Monday it is fixing an issue with the latest version of its social-media app Snapchat on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store.

What Happened: The Santa Monica, California-based social-media company in a statement on Twitter said it is working on a fix. 

We're aware of an issue with the latest version of Snapchat available in the App Store. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!

— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 28, 2021

Snap users responded to the company's post with videos showing how the app fails to work on their iPhones and keeps crashing after the latest update.

The company did not provide any further details on the issue but directed users to the support team for further help.

As per Snap, the issue is only with the App Store for mobile apps on Apple’s iOS and iPadOS operating systems.

Price Action: Snap shares closed 2.2% lower at $66.22 on Monday.

See Also: Snapchat Axes Controversial 'Speed Filter' In Face of Lawsuits

