 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Expands Battery Supply Agreement With CATL To 2025

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 2:04am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Expands Battery Supply Agreement With CATL To 2025

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has signed a new long-term battery cell agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co to secure supplies between January 2022 and December 2025, as per an Electrek report.

What Happened: The earlier agreement between Tesla and CATL was between February 2020 until June 2022, as per the report.

After years of sticking to Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFY) as a key battery supplier, Tesla has in recent years taken a multi-supplier approach due to rising competition and the race to secure large amounts of batteries, as it prepares for more of its gigafactories going into production.

See Also: Tesla, Nio Supplier CATL Said To Be Planning A New EV Battery Plant In Shanghai

Why It Matters: The development comes close on the heels of Panasonic disclosing shedding its entire Tesla stake to fund new strategic investments even as it continues to maintain the “business partner” relationship with Tesla.

Panasonic and Tesla had last year signed a three-year pricing deal to manufacture and supply lithium-ion battery cells at the Gigafactory in Nevada.

CATL is also a battery supplier to Tesla rival Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.51% higher at $688.72 on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

What's Driving The Nio Rally?
Dogecoin Co-Creator Warns On Nothing Being 100% Safe In Crypto As SafeDollar Stablecoin Drops To $0
50 Facts And Figures About Elon Musk On His 50th Birthday
Nio Will Dominate China's EV Market: Navellier
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Square, Twitter And More
Facebook Joins The $1 Trillion Club
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CATL electric vehicles EV batteries EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com