What's Up With Coinbase Today?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher Monday after Germany's financial regulatory authority, BaFin, granted the cryptocurrency exchange permission to continue its operations in Germany.

Coinbase is the first company to be granted a cryptocurrency custody license in Germany. The license allows Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency custody services and conduct proprietary trading of cryptocurrency assets.

Coinbase may also be trading higher today amid a rebound in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was up 4.73% at $34,193 and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) was up 14.98% at $2,088.49 at publication time.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also released a series of tweets in regard to the company's aim to list all crypto assets where it is legal to do so.

1/ Reminder about how Coinbase lists assets: our goal is to list *every* asset where it is legal to do so. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) June 28, 2021

5/ We're working hard to keep up with the incredible amount of assets being issued, and responding to and interacting with the amazing asset issuers who are doing their own hard work, day and night, to build the future of this industry. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) June 28, 2021

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Coinbase Global

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 7.83% at $242.11.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.