GrowGeneration Stock Jumps After Joining Russell 2000 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
  • GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWGhas been added to the Russell 2000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition became effective after the U.S. market opened on Monday, June 28.
  • "We believe our Russell 2000 listing will increase long-term shareholder value by improving awareness, liquidity, and appeal to institutional investors," said CEO Darren Lampert.
  • Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
  • Price action: GRWG shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $48.1 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News

