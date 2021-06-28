BBQ Shares Gain After FY21 Guidance Hike
- BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ) has raised its FY21 guidance.
- It sees Net Restaurant Revenue of $180-$185 million from $155-$160 million earlier.
- BBQ expects a $5.1-$5.5 million net income from $2.8-$3.2 million earlier.
- The company sees a cash EBITDA of $13.5-$14.0 million from $10.0-$10.5 million earlier.
- “This guidance is a reflection of our organic and M&A growth plans,” said CEO Jeff Crivello.
- Price action: BBQ shares are trading higher by 6.80% at $17.50 on the last check Monday.
