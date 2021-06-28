 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lifeway Foods Stock Jumps On Authorizing 250K Share Buyback

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Lifeway Foods Stock Jumps On Authorizing 250K Share Buyback
  • Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) said its Board of Directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to 250,000 shares.
  • Lifeway will repurchase up to 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock through the open market within two years from the program’s effective date.
  • Based on Friday’s closing price of $5.19, the buyback program is worth $1.3 million.
  • The company will use available cash resources generated through operations to fund the stock repurchase program.
  • “This buyback program reflects our confidence in Lifeway’s overall business and successful execution of our Lifeway 2.0 strategy,” said CEO Julie Smolyansky.
  • Lifeway’s cash and equivalents totaled $8.6 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: LWAY shares are trading higher by 6.1% at $5.48 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LWAY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com