Barnes & Noble Education Partners With University Of Notre Dame
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) has signed a ten-year partnership with the University of Notre Dame.
- Under the agreement, Barnes & Noble College (BNC) will manage all course materials, retail, and online operations for the University's campus retail stores.
- BNC will offer enhanced access, convenience, and affordability for students.
- Family, alumni, friends, and Notre Dame fans will have access to BNC's e-commerce platform and mobile app.
- BNC will also extend the reach of Notre Dame's retail presence.
- BNC will deliver the retail solutions associated with online and offline licensed sports merchandise leaders Fanatics and Lids.
- Price action: BNED shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $8.77 on the last check Monday.
