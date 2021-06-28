 Skip to main content

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares climbed 43.5% to $127.44 after the company announced positive clinical data for its CRISPR therapy.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 38.1% to $5.26. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) surged 30.2% to $46.84. The company recently priced its IPO at $19 per share.
  • New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) shares climbed 25% to $8.64. Ventas announced plans to acquire New Senior Investment Group in a transaction valued at $2.3 billion.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) surged 19.8% to $22.24. The company, and TeraWulf, on Friday announced a merger agreement. IKONICS shareholders to receive $5 per share and contingent value right.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) gained 19.6% to $6.22.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) surged 19% to $86.73 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 billion, or $87.50 per share in cash.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) climbed 19% to $22.07. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 a share.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 18.3% to $7.10.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 15.8% to $10.43 after the company swung to a profit for FY21.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares jumped 15.1% to $28.48 after the company announced ANAVEX2-73 improved both primary cognitive and secondary MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares climbed 15% to $107.83.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 14.7% to $21.40 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised 2021 guidance.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 14.3% to $3.9199.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 14% to $15.34.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 14% to $17.17.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 13.6% to $4.66.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 13% to $2.3383 after gaining around 2% on Friday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 12.5% to $48.35 after the company announced it has submitted the application documents regarding a potential initial public offering and listing of the shares of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., the company's subsidiary.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 11.4% to $12.43. Ault Global, last week, disclosed in a Form4 filing it bought 29,000 shares of the stock and sold 6,000 shares.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares gained 10% to $20.42. IKONICS shares jumped 64% on Friday after the company, and TeraWulf, announced a merger agreement.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) surged 7.1% to $152.57 amid positive data from peer company Intellia.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) surged 6.6% to $5.05 after the company announced Medicare patients will be able to use its Afrezza and continuous glucose monitoring devices starting in July.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 6.4% to $12.12 after the company dosed its first patient in an expanded phase 1/2a clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 6% to $7.97 after the company announced it was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) gained 5.5% to $46.84 after the company announced KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85%within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) jumped 4.6% to $19.20 after the company announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of acute leukemias.

Losers

  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares tumbled 42% to $14.58. CEL-SCI announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 22.4% to $7.76. Kiromic Biopharma announced the company will be presenting at 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress showcasing its proprietary AI targets for off-the-shelf allogenic CAR-T for solid tumors.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares dipped 20.2% to $18.72 after the company provided a data update on its Phase 3 trial in patients with previously untreated advanced liver cancer.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) fell 20% to $7.93. Meta Materials closed transaction with Torchlight Energy Resources.
  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) fell 18.6% to $6.42. Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 31% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) dipped 18.3% to $3.2350 after the company announced a $12.4 million registered direct offering.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 14.5% to $6.72 after jumping 40% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) fell 13.4% to $13.77.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 13.2% to $7.49 after gaining around 9% on Friday. The company is set to be included in the Russell 2000, 3000 indices, effective today.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 12.6% to $7.93 after the company priced its 857,844 share common stock offering at $8.16 per share.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) fell 11.6% to $6.63. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 a share.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) declined 10.8% to $17.62.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares dropped 10.8% to $3.37. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 33% on Friday after the company agreed to sell its portfolio of legacy products and Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million, to Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC..
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) dropped 10.2% to $4.82.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) declined 9.9% to $17.78.
  • Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) shares fell 8.7% to $8.82. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $13 per share.
  • Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) dropped 5.7% to $168.47 after multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.

