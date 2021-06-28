 Skip to main content

SeaWorld Entertainment Appoints Six Flags Veteran As New Chief Operating Officer

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:53am   Comments
SeaWorld Entertainment Appoints Six Flags Veteran As New Chief Operating Officer
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAShas appointed Tom Iven as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective June 28, 2021.
  • Iven, 62, has served as Senior Vice President of Park Operations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) before joining SeaWorld.
  • Iven led the development and acquisition of numerous parks and other special projects that contributed to multiple years of consecutive record-breaking results for Six Flags. 
  • Iven will take over as COO from Walter Bogumil, whose employment has been terminated effective June 27, 2021.
  • “Tom brings significant theme park operating experience and a long, successful operating track record. I am confident he will make immediate contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic plans to realize the full, long-term potential of the company,” said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer, SeaWorld.
  • Price action: SEAS shares are trading lower by 3.04% at $50.80 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

