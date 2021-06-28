SeaWorld Entertainment Appoints Six Flags Veteran As New Chief Operating Officer
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) has appointed Tom Iven as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective June 28, 2021.
- Iven, 62, has served as Senior Vice President of Park Operations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) before joining SeaWorld.
- Iven led the development and acquisition of numerous parks and other special projects that contributed to multiple years of consecutive record-breaking results for Six Flags.
- Iven will take over as COO from Walter Bogumil, whose employment has been terminated effective June 27, 2021.
- “Tom brings significant theme park operating experience and a long, successful operating track record. I am confident he will make immediate contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic plans to realize the full, long-term potential of the company,” said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer, SeaWorld.
- Price action: SEAS shares are trading lower by 3.04% at $50.80 on the last check Monday.
