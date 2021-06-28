Commercial Vehicle Group Set to Join Russell 2000 Index
- Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) will be added to the Russell 2000® index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
- The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021.
- “We believe this is confirmation of the significant strides that we have taken to return CVG to growth and improved profitability,” said Harold Bevis, CEO.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price action: CVGI shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $10.60 on the last check Monday.
