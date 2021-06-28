 Skip to main content

Commercial Vehicle Group Set to Join Russell 2000 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:33am   Comments
  • Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGIwill be added to the Russell 2000® index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021.
  • “We believe this is confirmation of the significant strides that we have taken to return CVG to growth and improved profitability,” said Harold Bevis, CEO.
  • Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
  • Price action: CVGI shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $10.60 on the last check Monday.

