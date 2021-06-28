 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Luokung Forges Autonomous-Driving Data Partnership With Global Auto Manufacturer, Auto Parts Supplier
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Luokung Forges Autonomous-Driving Data Partnership With Global Auto Manufacturer, Auto Parts Supplier
  • Chinese Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data, interactive location-based services, and High Definition map provider Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) and a global auto manufacturer collaborated for China's autonomous-driving data collection and data management.
  • Luokung's subsidiary eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co. (EMG) has begun implementing these services.
  • EMG also collaborated with another international auto parts supplier headquartered in Europe for autonomous driving simulation testing and data management platform projects.
  • Price action: LKCO shares traded higher by 7.57% at $2.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LKCO)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Luokung Technology's eMapgo Subsidiary Bags Changjiu Expressway's Smart Highway Demonstration Project
DoD Relieves Luokung Technology From Communist Chinese Military Company Designation, Company Says
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com