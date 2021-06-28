Joann Set To Join Russell 2000 Index
- Joann Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) will join the Russell 2000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
- The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28.
- “The inclusion of JOANN increases our visibility with investors. It is also a strong validation of the progress we’ve made as a newly public company and as the nation’s largest fabric and crafts retailer,” said Wade Miquelon, CEO.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price action: JOAN shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $14.76 premarket on the last check Monday.
