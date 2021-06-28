 Skip to main content

55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 5:12am   Comments
55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares surged 64.3% to close at $18.56 on Friday after the company reported a merger deal with TeraWulf.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) gained 56.3% to settle at $25.00 after the company priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) climbed 40.4% to settle at $7.86. Grove shares gained 12% on Thurs after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 38.9% to close at $55.91 as the company received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly passengers into space.
  • Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) gained 35.3% to close at $20.30 after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) climbed 34.3% to settle at $11.95 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q1 earnings and sales.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) surged 33.1% to close at $17.10. The company recently announced a $2 million buyback plan.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) jumped 33.1% to close at $3.78 after the company greed to sell its portfolio of legacy products and Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million, to Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC.
  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) rose 31.5% to settle at $7.89 after pricing its IPO at $6 per share.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 30.3% to close at $15.06 after surging around 20% on Thursday.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) jumped 25.5% to settle at $41.99.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 25.4% to close at $15.99 on above-average volume.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) jumped 24.7% to close at $3.4300.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 24.1% to settle at $7.10.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) jumped 21.3% to close at $3.53 as the company priced 38.5 million shares at $2.6 per share to raise $100 million in a secondary share sale.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) gained 20.5% to close at $21.03. The company recently priced its IPO at $18 per share.
  • GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) gained 20.3% to close at $19.25 after the company priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) surged 19% to settle at $9.65.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 18.7% to close at $5.72 after the company announced there will be a symposium highlighting Sotaglifozin at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions.
  • Milestone Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: MLSS) rose 16.6% to close at $2.39.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) climbed 16% to close at $9.01 after climbing 20% on Thursday.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares surged 15.5% to close at $154.35 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its fiscal full year.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) gained 15.5% to settle at $4.25.
  • Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) surged 15.4% to close at $9.00.
  • MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) gained 14.4% to close at $5.71.
  • Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) surged 13.9% to settle at $6.39.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 13.6% to close at $43.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) surged 12.6% to close at $15.07.
  • Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) rose 11.6% to close at $3.3700. Akumin agreed to acquire Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, a provider of radiology and oncology solutions to hospitals, health systems, and physician groups.
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) shares gained 9.9% to close at $12.21.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 8.8% to close at $8.62. Atossa Therapeutics shares gained over 10% on Thursday possibly on increased retail investor interest.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 8.5% to close at $3.81. Marin Software shares jumped 105% on Thursday after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 8.2% to close at $1.19 after the company said plans are advancing to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing facility to develop, manufacture vaccines in the Bitterroot Valley.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 7.8% to settle at $19.77.
  • Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) gained 7% to close at $15.96. Faraday Future reported effectiveness of registration statement for the business combination of FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

 

Losers

  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) shares dropped 30.9% to close at $3.45 on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) fell 28.5% to close at $11.44 as the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 26.5% to close at $4.07 after the company priced its 10 million share offering at $5 per share.
  • Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) shares dipped 22.3% to settle at $40.89 on Friday.
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) fell 16.3% to close at $12.75. Miromatrix Medical shares climbed around 70% on Thursday after the company reported pricing of upsized initial public offering.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) declined 15.6% to settle at $23.57. Oasis Midstream Partners priced its public offering of 3.623 million common units.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) fell 13.6% to close at $8.55 after pricing its IPO at $13 per share.
  • EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) dipped 12.5% to close at $29.00.
  • Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) tumbled 12.3% to close at $13.65.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 12.3% to settle at $20.21on profit-taking after the stock rallied on Thursday.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 12% to close at $13.07.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dipped 11.9% to settle at $6.34 after climbing around 25% on Thursday.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) declined 11.7% to close at $12.64 after reporting Q1 results.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares fell 11.4% to close at $18.50.
  • Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) shares dropped 10% to close at $10.23.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dipped 9.6% to settle at $5.37.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 8.8% to close at $15.60 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6,700,000 ordinary shares at $15.00 per share.
  • YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) shares slipped 6.3% to close at $4.89.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 4% to close at $5.12 after the company reported a FY21 loss.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares fell 3.6% to close at $291.95. FedEx reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

