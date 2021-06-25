 Skip to main content

Farmmi Bags New Product Export Order For Vancouver

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
  • Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIhas announced its subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd, won a new product order from a long-term customer.
  • The order is for Farmmi’s dried black fungus.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The customer will export Farmmi’s products to Vancouver, Canada.
  • “Our level of customer engagements continues to expand as we add further value with our leading packaging and logistics to ensure product quality, flavor, and minimize costly waste,” said Yefang Zhang, CEO.
  • Black fungus mushrooms have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to help prevent heart disease, with other benefits including liver protection, lowering cholesterol, boosting gut health, and reducing inflammation. 
  • Price action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $0.47 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

