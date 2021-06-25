5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 5.82 Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 6.06 Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) - P/E: 5.97 Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 8.41 Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 3.32

Turquoise Hill Resources's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.18, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.79. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Clearwater Paper experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.45 in Q4 and is now 0.69. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Companhia Siderurgica has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.73, which has increased by 386.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.15. Companhia Siderurgica does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Golden Star Resources saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.11 in Q4 to 0.04 now. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tronox Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.19 in Q4 to 0.43 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.42%, which has decreased by 0.17% from 1.59% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.