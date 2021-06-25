Google Postpones Removing Cookie Tracking Technology By Two Years To 2023: WSJ
- Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has deferred the decision to remove user-tracking technology for its Chrome internet browser, called third-party cookies, to late 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- It delayed the initiative by two years from its initial time frame of early 2022.
- The delay will offer Google more time to get publishers, advertisers, and regulators comfortable with the new technologies.
- Google’s decision reflects the tech giants’ struggle to address more robust user-privacy protection demands.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) rolled out multiple privacy updates for its devices in 2021, including mandating apps to seek users’ permission for tracking them.
- Both Google and Apple have faced multiple complaints of unfairly strengthening their ad business through the changes. Chrome’s removal of cookies will be allegedly conducive for ads on Google’s products, like YouTube or Search, where Google will still be able to do individual-level targeting.
- Google’s replacement technology, federated learning of cohorts (Floc), will allow advertisers to target affiliates of users with similar interests to protect their privacy.
- Google postponed Floc’s availability from Q2 to Q3.
- Google plans to complete testing of the technologies and integrate them into Chrome before late 2022. Then digital publishers and the digital advertising industry will have nine months to migrate their services. The final phaseout of cookies will happen over three months in late 2023.
- Web browsers that promote privacy, Mozilla’s Firefox and Brave, acknowledged not supporting Floc.
- Google acknowledged making progress on technologies to hinder device fingerprinting via Chrome, including reducing how much technical information a Chrome browser provides to websites it visits.
