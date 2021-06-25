20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 83.4% to $16.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported a sharp rise in Q1 earnings and sales.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) rose 47% to $8.23 in pre-market trading. Grove shares gained 12% on Thurs after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 15.5% to $17.23 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future reported effectiveness of registration statement for the business combination of FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 13.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company said plans are advancing to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing facility to develop, manufacture vaccines in the Bitterroot Valley.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares rose 11.6% to $149.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its fiscal full year.
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) shares rose 9.5% to $12.16 in pre-market trading.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 7.9% to $12.47 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Thursday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 7.4% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 6.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 4.1% to $8.24 in pre-market trading. Atossa Therapeutics shares gained over 10% on Thursday possibly on increased retail investor interest.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 4% to $10.40 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics shares climbed over 10% on Thursday after the company received EUA approval from COFEPRIS for its COVI-STIX COVID-19 rapid antigen detection test.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 3.7% to $168.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation.
Losers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 10.3% to $3.15 in pre-market trading. Marin Software shares jumped 105% on Thursday after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 8.8% to $15.60 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6,700,000 ordinary shares at $15.00 per share.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 7.4% to $13.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 5% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands shares gained 31% on Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its commerce ecosystem by launching a select group of brands on Amazon this Fall.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell 4.8% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed $100 million public offering of common stock.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares fell 4% to $291.62 in pre-market trading. FedEx reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 3.8% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. ReTo Eco-Solutions recently announced a $43.7 million project to conduct annual iron ore tailings treatment.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 3.2% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported a FY21 loss.
