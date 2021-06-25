 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoco Buys Group Annuity Contracts From Athene

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Sonoco Buys Group Annuity Contracts From Athene
  • Packaging company Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SONhas announced the purchase of group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH), an insurance company.
  • The purchase of the group annuity contracts transfers the responsibility for pension benefit payments to Athene for approximately 8,300 Sonoco beneficiaries.
  • Sonoco expects to recognize non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charges totaling approximately $550 million in the second quarter of 2021. 
  • “This transaction is the final step in our previously announced actions to reduce pension liabilities and the volatility associated with the pension assets,” said John Florence, Vice President of Human Resources, Sonoco.
  • Price action: SON shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $66.38 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SON)

Sonoco Expands Paper Containers Recycle And Recovery In US
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com