UK Competition Watchdog Initiates Probe On Amazon, Google Fake Reviews
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 11:05am   Comments
  • The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority launched investigations to probe the possible violations of U.K. consumer protection rules by failing to protect users from fake reviews, Bloomberg reports.
  • The investigation follows a May 2020 initial probe that inquired how several platforms dealt with deceptive reviews.
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google faced intense antitrust regulatory scrutiny across U.S. and Europe following a broader crackdown on the U.S. tech giants.
  • In April, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) removed 16,000 posts dealing in fake or misleading reviews, following the U.K. antitrust regulator’s clamp down on the false reports. Amazon acknowledged blocking around 200 million suspected fake evaluations in 2020 before customers saw them. Amazon partly blamed the social media-driven “bad actors” for the fake reviews.
  • Also, Google will delay blocking tracking cookies on its Chrome browser following the CMA’s intervention.
  • Amazon admitted devoting significant resources to prevent fake or incentivized reviews. Both Amazon and Google assured continuous assistance to the CMA, Reuters reported.

