45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares surged 105.3% to close at $3.51 on Thursday after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) shares climbed 69.3% to settle at $15.24 after the company reported pricing of upsized initial public offering.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares gained 31.1% to close at $5.36 after the company reported channel expansion into Amazon Marketplace.
- Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) gained 25.1% to close at $45.02 after the company priced its IPO at $36 per share.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 24.6% to settle at $7.20 amid President Joe Biden declaring that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) climbed 23.5% to close at $4.37 after the company announced it received Orphan Drug Designation for cinrebafusp alfa for the treatment of gastric cancer.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) gained 20.8% to settle at $30.49 on below-average volume.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) jumped 20.2% to close at $2.98 after surging over 13% on Wednesday.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 19.8% to close at $2.91.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) climbed 19.7% to close at $11.56.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) shares jumped 19.7% to close at $3.34 after the company announced it will add $12 million to its stock buyback, increasing the overall buyback to $20 million.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 19.7% to settle at $7.77.
- Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) rose 17.8% to close at $6.66.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) gained 17.6% to close at $6.27.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) rose 16.1% to settle at $8.74. Processa Pharmaceuticals recently entered into a licensing agreement with Ocuphire Pharma to in-license RX-3117.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 16% to settle at $75.88 mid strength in advertising technology stocks after Google announced it is delaying the phase-out of third-party cookies on Chrome until 2023.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 15.6% to close at $14.48.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) jumped 15.6% to settle at $69.78.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) surged 15.5% to close at $23.34.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares surged 15.5% to close at $27.02 after the company disclosed data from the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 14.7% to close at $23.04 after jumping 22% on Wednesday.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) climbed 13.5% to close at $7.93 on above-average volume.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) rose 12% to settle at $5.60 after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) shares gained 11.6% to close at $19.64. Sprinklr shares gained 10% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 11.6% to settle at $18.63. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 11.5% to close at $1.65. IGC said it has completed the final Cohort of its Phase 1 Clinical trial on Alzheimer’s patients.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 9.9% to settle at $4.11 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 9.5% to close at $8.15. Orphazyme, which recently faced a regulatory setback, said the Goldman Sachs Group briefly increased its stake in Orphazyme above 5%.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) gained 9.2% to close at $8.33. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 8.9% to close at $8.47. The company recently announced updated data from its Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of COM701 as a monotherapy and in a dose-escalation combination study with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab).
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) climbed 7.3% to close at $232.97 after the company said its Donanemab received U.S. FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) gained 6.2% to close at $29.05 after the company, and STMicroelectronics, announced an agreement by which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) rose 5.3% to close at $5.60 after the company announced initial results from the Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 study of AVB-500. The company said AVB-500 was well tolerated and they plan to expand dosing to 3 additional patients.
Losers
- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) shares dipped 25.4% to close at $25.95 on Thursday after the company reported pricing of public offering of 1 million ordinary shares at $23 per share.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 14.5% to close at $17.46 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares declined 14.3% to close at $2.52 after dropping 6% on Wednesday. The company recently announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dipped 12.9% to settle at $7.91 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) fell 10.9% to settle at $13.69. The company recently reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 10.7% to close at $4.26 after the company announced it will spin out its Emmersive Entertainment unit.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) fell 10.4% to close at $22.20. 4D Molecular Therapeutics an update on their rare disease ophthalmology product candidate portfolio, including initial clinical safety and tolerability data for 4D-110 for choroideremia and 4D-125 for XLRP, and termination of Roche collaboration and license agreement.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) tumbled 10% to settle at $4.84.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 9.8% to close at $7.11.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) fell 9.3% to close at $27.93. Oasis Midstream Partners priced its public offering of 3.623 million common units after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) dipped 9.2% to settle at $13.39. Terns reported initiation of patient dosing in AVIATION Phase 1b NASH clinical trial of VAP-1 Inhibitor TERN-201 after the closing bell.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares fell 6.4% to close at $17.45 after the company reported the pricing of secondary public offering of common stock.
