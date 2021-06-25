Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and outlays for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to drop 2.6% in May, while personal consumption expenditures are likely to increase 0.3% in May.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The sentiment index is expected to ease back to 85.0 in June compared to a preliminary reading of 86.4.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 11:35 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
