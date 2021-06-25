 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Renault, STMicroelectronics Collaborate On Power Electronics Systems
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Renault, STMicroelectronics Collaborate On Power Electronics Systems
  • Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) and STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STMbonded over the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of STMicroelectronics' products and related packaging solutions to Renault Group for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles.
  • The companies will collaborate on developing efficient, rightsized, and modular components based on the understanding of Renault Group's technology needs for Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices, Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, along with related packages and modules.
  • STMicroelectronics will benefit from significant volumes guaranteed for the annual usage of these power modules and transistors from 2026-2030.
  • The partnership will help to reduce wasted energy by 45% and decrease the cost of the e-powertrain by 30% for the manufacture of affordable, profitable, and popular EVs, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said.
  • Price action: STM shares traded higher by 0.19% at $36.81 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STM + RNLSY)

STMicroelectronics, Arrival Forge EV Technology Partnership
STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor Collaborate To Ramp Up Under Construction Agrate R3 300mm Fab Production In Italy
Intel In Talks With Germany's Bavaria For Chip Factory: Reuters
STMicroelectronics, Politecnico di Milano University Collaborate Over Advanced Sensor Research Center
Ferrari Appoints Tech Expert Benedetto Vigna as CEO
STMicroelectronics Acquires Edge AI Software Provider Cartesiam For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com