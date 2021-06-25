 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Named Most Promising Brand For Growth In China Survey

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 2:09am   Comments
Share:
Nio Named Most Promising Brand For Growth In China Survey

Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) has secured the tag of "most promising brand for growth" in a recent survey in China, as per a cnEVpost report.

What Happened: The electric vehicle company founded in 2014 is being seen as the most promising emerging brand for growth with a potential asset value of 736.1 billion yuan ($105 billion), as per the BrandGrow survey.

The survey looked at more than 200 emerging brands in the Chinese market over a period of 10 years or less with revenue growth rates well above the industry average, as reported by cnEVpost.

See Also: Nio Says NOP Autonomous Driving System 'Less Aggressive' Than Rivals As EV Maker 'Prioritizes Safety'

Why It Matters: Seen as a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival, Nio is among China’s fastest-growing electric vehicle startups alongside Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LU), with aspirations to go global. Nio already plans to start selling its electric vehicles in Norway later this year, followed by expansion into the rest of Europe. 

The Shanghai-headquartered EV maker delivered 6,711 vehicles in May, up about 95.3% when compared with a-year-ago numbers.

The company is also planning to roll out a more affordable sub-brand around the $31,300 price band, as per a cnEVpost report that cited Tech Planet.

See Also: Nio Opens Its 25th 'Nio House' Experience Center In Jiaxing City

Price Action: Nio shares closed 0.15% to $45.46 on Thursday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Tesla Tells Norwegian Authorities Will Open Supercharger Network To All Automakers Next Year
Nio Says NOP Autonomous Driving System 'Less Aggressive' Than Rivals As EV Maker 'Prioritizes Safety'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Former Wall Street Floor Trader: Tesla Is Going To $700
Nio, Li Auto Move In Sympathy As XPeng Makes Hong Kong Listing Plans Official
Why XPeng, Li Auto And Nio Shares Are Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Events Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com