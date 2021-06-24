EXCLUSIVE: Doximity CFO Anna Bryson Talks Digital Health Care Platform, Physician-First Mission On 'Power Hour'

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Doximity CFO Anna Bryson appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview just before the stock began trading.

About Doximity: Founded 10 years ago, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals, Bryson told Benzinga. Over 80% of all U.S. physicians use the platform, the CFO said.

Doximity provides digital tools specifically designed for medicine, which allows its users to be more productive and efficient, she said.

The Impact Of COVID-19: Doximity designed a telehealth software tool for health systems that is similar to Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Bryson said, adding that the company developed the product in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company wanted to enable its physicians to reach patients amid shutdowns, she said.

The health care industry has been under-indexed on digital spending for a long time, but the industry is undergoing a digital transformation, Bryson said.

She estimates that the industry did about three years' worth of shifting to digital in one year as a result of the pandemic.

Doximity's Physician-First Mission: Doximity still works with a lot of the same people that it did when Bryson joined the company four years ago, she said, calling this a testament to the mission-centric culture Doximity has built.

Physicians are at the core of the company's mission, the CFO said. The company aims to continue to enhance its existing technology moving forward, she told Benzinga.

DOCS Price Action: The company priced its IPO at $26 per share and it opened for trading at $41.17.

At last check Thursday, the stock was trading up 75.54% at $45.64.