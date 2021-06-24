 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Partners With Great Bay Distributors For SALT Tequila

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) partners with Great Bay Distributors Inc, an Anheuser Busch products distributor, for its SALT tequila.
  • The agreement complements the representation of Copa Di Vino, a premium single-serve wine that gained national attention on the investment television show Shark Tank. 
  • Six Anheuser Busch distributors in Florida now represent SALT Tequila.
  • SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. 
  • “With over 350 experienced and dedicated Great Bay team members, SALT Tequila is in the hands of distribution experts, and we expect that the brand will enjoy swift market adoption under their leadership,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 3.70% at $3.51 on the last check Thursday.

