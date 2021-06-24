A Movie About Something: Jerry Seinfeld Bringing Pop-Tarts Origin Story To Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld is best known worldwide for his role on "Seinfeld." The comedian is seeking to make sure streaming viewers become more familiar with what he thinks is one of the greatest food inventions of all time.

What Happened: After a shop-around period, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has acquired the rights to “Unfrosted," according to a Deadline report.

Seinfeld is directing, producing, writing and starring in “Unfrosted,” an origin story of the famous Pop-Tart food brand from Kellogg Co (NYSE: K).

Seinfeld fans may be familiar with his love of the Pop-Tart brand as it has been featured in his standup.

“When I was a kid and they invented the Pop-Tart, the back of my head blew off,” Seinfeld said.

Seinfeld was eight when the Pop-Tart came out and talks of how he remembers going to the grocery store and seeing the Pop-Tarts for the first time featuring a food item the same shape as the box.

Seinfeld called Pop-Tarts perfect with two in a package and two slots in a toaster.

“They’re in packages, metallic alloy from NASA to protect them from gamma rays and aliens," he said. "The toaster companies are in on it too.”

Related Link: Steven Spielberg Hooks Up With Netflix Through Amblin Partners

Why It’s Important: The movie was shopped around and had interest from several parties, according to Deadline.

Seinfeld’s relationship with Netflix includes several comedy specials, the rights to his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and the recent acquisition of rights to “Seinfeld” helped Netflix land a deal.

The movie is being co-written by the team that did “Bee Movie.” Production is expected to start next spring.

This may not be the type of movie that makes consumers go sign up for a Netflix membership immediately. The movie and the well-known brand awareness of Pop-Tarts could make the origin story a popular media news story that could showcase the strong content library Netflix has.

Photo: slgckgc, Flickr