 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dukosi Limited Selects Keysight To Develop Battery For Project
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Dukosi Limited Selects Keysight To Develop Battery For Project
  • Battery management technology supplier Dukosi Limited chose Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYSto support the development of battery management integrated circuits for its Future Transport Applications (BAFTA) project.
  • Dukosi will use Keysight's Scienlab SL1001A Battery Test System to support the development of battery degradation tracking, prediction algorithms, and state of charge monitors.
  • Dukosi chose Keysight to help it conduct lithium-ion cell degradation studies which need to run safely for many months with minimal intervention.
  • Keysight's ESD software can monitor the charging behavior of different batteries in various temperature and climate conditions and use-cases in stressed real-life environments.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 1.36% at $153.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KEYS)

Analog Devices, Keysight Technologies Partner To Develop O-RAN Solutions
Keysight Technologies, 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem Collaborate To Reveal Physical Design Validation Solution
Samsung, Keysight Collaborate For 5G Data Call Under 3GPP Release 16
Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
Keysight Technologies Extends B2B eCommerce Website Scope
Keysight Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com