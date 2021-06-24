Dukosi Limited Selects Keysight To Develop Battery For Project
- Battery management technology supplier Dukosi Limited chose Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) to support the development of battery management integrated circuits for its Future Transport Applications (BAFTA) project.
- Dukosi will use Keysight's Scienlab SL1001A Battery Test System to support the development of battery degradation tracking, prediction algorithms, and state of charge monitors.
- Dukosi chose Keysight to help it conduct lithium-ion cell degradation studies which need to run safely for many months with minimal intervention.
- Keysight's ESD software can monitor the charging behavior of different batteries in various temperature and climate conditions and use-cases in stressed real-life environments.
- Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 1.36% at $153.01 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.