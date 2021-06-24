Cinedigm, Country Network Bond To Extend Coverage Via Aggressive Streaming Distribution
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) forged a partnership with music video linear cable TV network, The Country Network, to fast-track its growth through an aggressive streaming distribution strategy.
- The partnership will expand the channel's footprint across the streaming ecosystem through the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television), AVOD, and MVPD offerings via connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and the web.
- The Country Network has a presence in over 51 markets and 40 million DMA households via cable & OTA system distribution. It features original series, intimate concerts, and country countdowns from many of today's top artists.
- The Country Network streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's vast roster of enthusiast channels and services currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung, TCL, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) Vizio and many more.
- Price action: CIDM shares traded lower by 0.83% at $1.38 on the last check Thursday.
