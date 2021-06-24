 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cinedigm, Country Network Bond To Extend Coverage Via Aggressive Streaming Distribution
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
Share:
Cinedigm, Country Network Bond To Extend Coverage Via Aggressive Streaming Distribution
  • Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDMforged a partnership with music video linear cable TV network, The Country Network, to fast-track its growth through an aggressive streaming distribution strategy.
  • The partnership will expand the channel's footprint across the streaming ecosystem through the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television), AVOD, and MVPD offerings via connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and the web.
  • The Country Network has a presence in over 51 markets and 40 million DMA households via cable & OTA system distribution. It features original series, intimate concerts, and country countdowns from many of today's top artists.
  • The Country Network streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's vast roster of enthusiast channels and services currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung, TCL, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) Vizio and many more.
  • Price action: CIDM shares traded lower by 0.83% at $1.38 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIDM)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Cinedigm Collaborates With Struum Streaming Service
Data Storage Ropes In Cinedigm's Chris Panagiotakos As Finance Chief
Are These 3 Penny Stocks About To Rally?
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com