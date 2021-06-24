36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) jumped 58% to $2.70 after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) shares jumped 50.1% to $13.51 after the company reported pricing of upsized initial public offering.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares jumped 44.2% to $5.90 after the company reported channel expansion into Amazon Marketplace.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) surged 26.4% to $8.84 on above-average volume.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) gained 22.3% to $24.70.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) surged 21.1% to $4.2899 after the company announced it received Orphan Drug Designation for cinrebafusp alfa for the treatment of gastric cancer.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 21% to $24.31 after jumping 22% on Wednesday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) surged 18.5% to $77.52 mid strength in advertising technology stocks after Google announced it is delaying the phase-out of third-party cookies on Chrome until 2023.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 15.5% to $1.71. IGC said it has completed the final Cohort of its Phase 1 Clinical trial on Alzheimer’s patients.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares climbed 13.9% to $26.65 after the company disclosed data from the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) gained 13.8% to $8.86. recently announced updated data from its Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of COM701 as a monotherapy and in a dose-escalation combination study with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab).
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 13.4% to $10.96.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 13.4% to $4.24 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 12.4% to $62.00.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 12.3% to $2.7296.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 11.8% to $2.77 after surging over 13% on Wednesday.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) shares rose 11.4% to $19.61. Sprinklr shares gained 10% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) shares gained 10.6% to $3.0864 after the company announced it will add $12 million to its stock buyback, increasing the overall buyback to $20 million.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) jumped 10.2% to $18.41. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) surged 10.1% to $8.40. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 8.6% to $16.18 after climbing over 8% on Wednesday.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) gained 7.4% to $233.13 after the company said its Donanemab received U.S. FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 7% to $5.69 after the company announced initial results from the Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 study of AVB-500. The company said AVB-500 was well tolerated and they plan to expand dosing to 3 additional patients.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 7% to $7.94. Orphazyme, which recently faced a regulatory setback, said the Goldman Sachs Group briefly increased its stake in Orphazyme above 5%.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 5.5% to $28.85 after the company, and STMicroelectronics, announced an agreement by which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
Losers
- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) shares tumbled 25% to $26.11 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 1 million ordinary shares at $23 per share.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) dipped 13.3% to $28.16.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 12.9% to $17.79 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dropped 12.1% to $7.98 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) dropped 11.8% to $21.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics an update on their rare disease ophthalmology product candidate portfolio, including initial clinical safety and tolerability data for 4D-110 for choroideremia and 4D-125 for XLRP, and termination of Roche collaboration and license agreement.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 11.1% to $4.2400 after the company announced it will spin out its Emmersive Entertainment unit.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 10.8% to $2.6201 after dropping 6% on Wednesday. The company recently announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 8.7% to $6.02. The company recently priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) dropped 6.5% to $40.28.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 6.1% to $1.2401. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares gained around 13% on Wednesday after the company announced a $43.7 million project to conduct annual iron ore tailings treatment.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares fell 6% to $17.53 after the company reported the pricing of secondary public offering of common stock.
